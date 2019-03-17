GDS (GDS) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GDS. BidaskClub upgraded GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.35 and a beta of 3.25. GDS has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $46.18.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $829.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.31 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 17.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd raised its stake in GDS by 8.5% during the third quarter. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd now owns 7,187,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,508,000 after acquiring an additional 562,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GDS by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,469,000 after acquiring an additional 706,695 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in GDS by 582.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,888,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465,377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in GDS by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,361,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,535,000 after acquiring an additional 920,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in GDS by 1,030.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,638,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

