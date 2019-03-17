GCN Coin (GCN) Market Cap Reaches $2.59 Million

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 676.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. GCN Coin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $18.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 669.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $18.94, $5.60 and $20.33.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.01530246 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00020269 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00001423 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00038293 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002674 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 165,116,247,500 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $7.50, $10.39, $13.77, $24.68, $18.94, $5.60, $24.43, $50.98, $32.15, $33.94 and $51.55. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.