GCI Liberty (GLIBA) vs. The Competition Financial Comparison

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ: GLIBA) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “Telecom Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare GCI Liberty to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GCI Liberty and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCI Liberty 0 1 3 0 2.75 GCI Liberty Competitors 702 2681 3972 163 2.48

GCI Liberty currently has a consensus target price of $63.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.54%. As a group, “Telecom Services” companies have a potential upside of 16.49%. Given GCI Liberty’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GCI Liberty has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GCI Liberty and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GCI Liberty $739.76 million -$873.30 million -35.57 GCI Liberty Competitors $49.24 billion $2.21 billion 19.25

GCI Liberty’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GCI Liberty. GCI Liberty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GCI Liberty and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCI Liberty -118.05% -4.71% -2.43% GCI Liberty Competitors -47.68% 6.18% 1.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of GCI Liberty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of GCI Liberty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GCI Liberty peers beat GCI Liberty on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

