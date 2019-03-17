Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in AbbVie by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 19,416 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 158,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 118,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $75.77 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 439.07% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,248,436.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,374,447.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,187,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,797 shares of company stock worth $7,748,437 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.48.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

