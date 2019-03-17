FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.83.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

KRO opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Kronos Worldwide has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.00 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 12.34%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is a boost from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 378.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 37.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.