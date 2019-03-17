Funko Inc (FNKO) Major Shareholder Fundamental Capital Partners, Sells 429,775 Shares

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) major shareholder Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 429,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $8,917,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fundamental Capital Partners, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 334,412 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $6,634,734.08.

On Monday, March 4th, Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 248,865 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $5,368,018.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $21.66 on Friday. Funko Inc has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Funko by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Funko by 51.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Funko by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FNKO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.00 price objective on Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $23.00 price objective on Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Funko to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Funko to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

