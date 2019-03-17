FundToken (FUNDZ) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week

FundToken (CURRENCY:FUNDZ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, FundToken has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. FundToken has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $38,046.00 worth of FundToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FundToken token can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00391211 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025015 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.77 or 0.01705215 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00230531 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00002021 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004852 BTC.

FundToken Token Profile

FundToken’s total supply is 79,796,588 tokens. The official message board for FundToken is medium.com/@FundFantasy . The official website for FundToken is fundfantasy.com . FundToken’s official Twitter account is @fund_fantasy

FundToken Token Trading

FundToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FundToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FundToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FundToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

