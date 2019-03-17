Francs Trading 37.7% Higher Over Last Week (FRN)

Francs (CURRENCY:FRN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Francs coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Francs has traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Francs has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $318.00 worth of Francs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Francs Coin Profile

Francs is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2016. Francs’ total supply is 6,570,808 coins. The official website for Francs is www.francs.paris . Francs’ official Twitter account is @francnoir . The Reddit community for Francs is /r/Francs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Francs is francs.heberg-forum.org

Francs Coin Trading

Francs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Francs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Francs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Francs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

