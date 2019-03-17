Forward Air Co. (FWRD) Receives $69.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.57. The company had a trading volume of 360,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,919. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $356.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $516,141.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,563.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,320.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,087 shares of company stock worth $2,842,670. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.