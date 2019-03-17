Fort L.P. Takes $85,000 Position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Fort L.P. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 886,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after buying an additional 513,351 shares in the last quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $712,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 240,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 17,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $26.00 price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, Director Werner Geissler bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $652,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GT opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.52. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This is an increase from Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

