Fort L.P. Sells 193 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Fort L.P. reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,521,875 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,713,662,000 after purchasing an additional 111,709 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,650,029 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $919,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,780 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,230,653 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,840,000 after acquiring an additional 564,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,061,892 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $489,417,000 after acquiring an additional 145,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,588,533 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $283,172,000 after acquiring an additional 256,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Electronic Arts to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.04.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $98.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $151.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The game software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 3,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 1,250 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $99,387.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,734.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,750 shares of company stock worth $5,685,520 in the last three months. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

