Fort L.P. Invests $54,000 in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY) Stock

Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CY. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CY opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.93. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $604.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.72 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 22.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cypress Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.32.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, EVP Trent Thad sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $260,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,795.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 12,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $176,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,898 shares of company stock worth $539,962. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

