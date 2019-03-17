Focusrite (TUNE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $530.00

Focusrite PLC (LON:TUNE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 530 ($6.93) and last traded at GBX 529.99 ($6.93), with a volume of 16879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 520 ($6.79).
The stock has a market cap of $297.29 million and a P/E ratio of 28.84.
Focusrite Company Profile (LON:TUNE)
Focusrite Plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for professionals and amateur musicians worldwide. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, and Distribution segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for audio recording musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.
Featured Article: Dividend Achievers
Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.