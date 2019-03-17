Flinton Capital Management LLC Takes $164,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,772 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advent International Corp MA lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 131.4% during the third quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 592,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,197,000 after purchasing an additional 336,677 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 46,476.0% during the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 67.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,229,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,417,000 after purchasing an additional 493,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 147.9% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,355,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,833 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on LNG. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.08.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.54 and a 12-month high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $143,495.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

