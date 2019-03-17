Flinton Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,326 Shares of Ferrari NV (RACE)

Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. AXA grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 399,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,640,000 after acquiring an additional 26,597 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 354,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,515,000 after acquiring an additional 124,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $112.29 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ferrari from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.66.

NYSE RACE opened at $131.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.75. Ferrari NV has a 12 month low of $93.85 and a 12 month high of $149.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $964.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.04 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 58.04% and a net margin of 22.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari NV will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.1677 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports cars, GT cars, special series cars, limited edition supercars, limited editions series, and one-off cars; and open air roadsters and two-seater mid-rear-engined roadsters.

