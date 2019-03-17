Flinton Capital Management LLC Buys 3,094 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (DDD)

Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,154 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on 3D Systems to $8.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.14.

NYSE:DDD opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 1.99. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

