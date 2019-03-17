FirstService (FSV) and New Age Brands (NWGFF) Financial Contrast

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) and New Age Brands (OTCMKTS:NWGFF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares FirstService and New Age Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstService 3.41% 31.55% 7.19% New Age Brands N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FirstService and New Age Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstService 0 4 0 0 2.00 New Age Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

FirstService presently has a consensus price target of $86.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.29%. Given FirstService’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FirstService is more favorable than New Age Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.7% of FirstService shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FirstService and New Age Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstService $1.93 billion 1.51 $65.86 million $1.80 46.89 New Age Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FirstService has higher revenue and earnings than New Age Brands.

Dividends

FirstService pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. New Age Brands does not pay a dividend. FirstService pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FirstService has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

FirstService beats New Age Brands on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment also offers a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service swimming pool and amenity management, security and concierge/front desk, and landscaping; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related services, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment provides energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. The FirstService Brands segment offers property services through 6 franchise networks; and company-owned locations, including 17 California Closets locations and 8 Paul Davis Restoration locations. It offers residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; exterior residential painting and window cleaning services; fire protection services; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services, as well as related services. This segment provides its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, Floor Coverings International, College Pro Painters, Century Fire Protection, and Service America brand names. FirstService Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

New Age Brands Company Profile

New Age Brands Inc., an agricultural services company, offers turnkey growing infrastructure and services for the licensed growers and processors of luxury marijuana crops at its agri-campuses in Washington State. The company also, through its subsidiary, Kured, LLC, operates as an online CBD and lifestyle company. The company was formerly known as New Age Farm Inc. and changed its name to New Age Brands Inc. in November 2018. New Age Brands Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

