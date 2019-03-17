First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FFA opened at $15.08 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $16.73.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

