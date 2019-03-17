First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (FCAL) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,507 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,901 shares during the period.

Shares of FCAL stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

