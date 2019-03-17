First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.54 Million Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 243.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,412 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Ashland Global worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 70,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 20,374 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 488,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,637,000 after acquiring an additional 238,076 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,039,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,733,000 after acquiring an additional 16,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.23 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Osama M. Musa sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $170,043.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $78.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.78 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.54 Million Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/first-trust-advisors-lp-has-2-54-million-stake-in-ashland-global-holdings-inc-ash.html.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.