First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.51 Million Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,462 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Barry Faber sold 16,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $587,155.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David R. Bochenek sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $37,897.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $39.31 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

