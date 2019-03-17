First of Long Island (FLIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of First of Long Island from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.70.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $24.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.72%.

In other First of Long Island news, insider Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $63,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,140.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First of Long Island in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 659.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 344.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to privately owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as personal and non-personal money market and savings products.

