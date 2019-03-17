First Horizon National Corp (FHN) Position Raised by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,470 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of First Horizon National worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 129,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 55,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FHN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.15.

NYSE:FHN opened at $14.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Horizon National Corp has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $20.21.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $412.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.30 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

