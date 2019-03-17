First Heartland Consultants Inc. Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Standpoint Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $117.85 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $171.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.24.

NYSE CAT opened at $132.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.06 and a 1-year high of $161.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Heartland Consultants Inc. Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/first-heartland-consultants-inc-decreases-holdings-in-caterpillar-inc-cat.html.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.