First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) Shares Bought by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,384 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 127,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,775,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,710,000 after purchasing an additional 342,394 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.16. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $66.83.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $97.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 14.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.49 per share, with a total value of $302,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 389,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,586,623.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/first-financial-bankshares-inc-ffin-shares-bought-by-neuburgh-advisers-llc.html.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Read More: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.