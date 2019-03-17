Fintab (FNTB) Hits Market Cap of $10,125.00

Fintab (CURRENCY:FNTB) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Fintab has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Fintab token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fintab has a market capitalization of $10,125.00 and $0.00 worth of Fintab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007890 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00395167 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025095 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.01695729 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00235620 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Fintab Profile

Fintab was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Fintab’s total supply is 3,079,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,779,387 tokens. Fintab’s official message board is steemit.com/@fintab . The Reddit community for Fintab is /r/FinTab . The official website for Fintab is fintab.io/ico . Fintab’s official Twitter account is @fintab_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fintab

Fintab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fintab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fintab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fintab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

