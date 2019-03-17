Finisar Co. (FNSR) Holdings Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Finisar were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Finisar in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Finisar by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finisar during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Finisar during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Finisar during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNSR stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.79. Finisar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.22, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, EVP Julie Sheridan Eng sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $32,370.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNSR. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Finisar to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Finisar from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Finisar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Finisar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

