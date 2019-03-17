FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 3,517 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,259 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total value of $742,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,400,921.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $1,225,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,682,963.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,208,783. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $251.40 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $212.49 and a 12-month high of $287.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.08. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $58.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Argus boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.80.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

