Financial Analysis: Rubicon Technology (RBCN) & Xperi (XPER)

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Xperi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology -125.00% -21.33% -20.56% Xperi -0.07% 9.19% 4.51%

27.6% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Xperi shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Xperi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Xperi pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Rubicon Technology does not pay a dividend. Xperi pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rubicon Technology and Xperi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Xperi 0 0 4 0 3.00

Xperi has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.38%. Given Xperi’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xperi is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Xperi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology $5.04 million 4.45 -$17.85 million N/A N/A Xperi $406.13 million 2.93 -$280,000.00 $2.48 9.86

Xperi has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Rubicon Technology has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xperi has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xperi beats Rubicon Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and blanks, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. The company's product lines include thin, double-side polished windows as thin as 300 microns for 6 inches optical windows, and large-area blanks and polished windows; round C-plane sapphire windows approximately 11 inches in diameter and A-plane windows approximately 18 inches in diameter with UV grade windows approximately 13.5 inches in diameter; and sapphire window blanks at 36 x 18 x 0.8 inches dimensions. It markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in Asia, Australia, North America, and Europe. The company's principal customers include defense sub-contractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. Rubicon Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies and intellectual property related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, and IMAX Enhanced brands. It delivers software and hardware based solutions combined with various other intellectual property to its customers or to their suppliers. This segment serves consumer electronics product manufacturers. The Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment develops and licenses semiconductor technologies and intellectual property to manufacturers, foundries, subcontract assemblers, and others. It develops and licenses 3D semiconductor packaging, interconnect, and bonding solutions for semiconductors that are used in smartphones, tablets, and laptops, as well as servers used in datacenters. This segment also provides engineering services. The company was formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation and changed its name to Xperi Corporation in February 2017. Xperi Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.