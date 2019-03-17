FidentiaX Price Hits $0.0076 on Exchanges (FDX)

FidentiaX (CURRENCY:FDX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. One FidentiaX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FidentiaX has a market capitalization of $801,261.00 and $70.00 worth of FidentiaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FidentiaX has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $693.79 or 0.17235998 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00051281 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000372 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About FidentiaX

FidentiaX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2017. FidentiaX’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 tokens. The official website for FidentiaX is www.fidentiax.com . The Reddit community for FidentiaX is /r/fidentiaX . FidentiaX’s official Twitter account is @fidentiaX and its Facebook page is accessible here

FidentiaX Token Trading

FidentiaX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidentiaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidentiaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FidentiaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

