Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 470.9% during the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 58,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 48,592 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3,828.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 25,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 24,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,173,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,572,000 after buying an additional 338,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,607,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,229,000 after buying an additional 124,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on Fidelity National Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.25 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

