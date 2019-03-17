Federated Investors Inc (FII) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia reduced its stake in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,333,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,019,000 after acquiring an additional 35,445 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,873,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,851,000 after acquiring an additional 123,865 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,232,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,812 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,475,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,704,000 after acquiring an additional 481,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Monday, December 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Federated Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

FII stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Federated Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Federated Investors had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Federated Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. Federated Investors’s payout ratio is presently 45.19%.

In other Federated Investors news, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 5,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $150,743.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,452.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 14,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $431,171.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 545,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,261,981.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,713 shares of company stock valued at $646,856. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/federated-investors-inc-fii-shares-sold-by-commonwealth-bank-of-australia.html.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.