Feathercoin (FTC) Hits Market Cap of $3.59 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu and Bittylicious. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $3.59 million and $4,048.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000421 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 230,791,880 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, QBTC, CoinExchange, Upbit, BX Thailand and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.