Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Holdings Increased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,342,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 216,323 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.2% of Legal & General Group Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,729,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 175.2% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 112.7% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 97.8% during the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $80.15 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $339.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $71.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.87 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Macquarie set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America set a $105.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho set a $84.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cowen lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.52.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $1,092,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,276,899.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

