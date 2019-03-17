Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) EVP Sells $517,455.19 in Stock

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) EVP James Overturf sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $517,455.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,591.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James Overturf also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

On Thursday, February 14th, James Overturf sold 880 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $87,225.60.

On Wednesday, January 16th, James Overturf sold 440 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $40,475.60.

EXR opened at $99.78 on Friday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.80 and a 1 year high of $101.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 73.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXR. ValuEngine raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) EVP Sells $517,455.19 in Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/extra-space-storage-inc-exr-evp-sells-517455-19-in-stock.html.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.