Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 222.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,326 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Exponent by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exponent in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exponent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exponent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other Exponent news, insider Harri Kytomaa sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $133,134.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,726.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 0.47.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Exponent had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $85.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

