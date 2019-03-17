Eversource Energy (ES) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Eversource Energy’s shares have underperformed its industry in the past three months. Ongoing delay in the approval of Northern Pass project, its dependence on third party, stringent regulation, and underperformance of its transmission and distribution system due to breakdown are concerns. Refusal by Connecticut Water will hurt its plans to expand water business through acquisition. However, Eversource’s investments in renewable energy generation, expansion of transmission and distribution systems will help it to provide reliable services to its customers. Start of the new water segment will diversify the source of its revenues. Its regulated investment plans will help boost earnings per share by 5-7% over the 2019-2023 time frame from the 2018 level.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Scotiabank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $71.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $789,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James J. Judge sold 79,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $5,525,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,201 shares of company stock valued at $7,727,360 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,614,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,686,000 after acquiring an additional 436,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 34,614,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,686,000 after acquiring an additional 436,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,130,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,829,577,000 after acquiring an additional 661,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 100,075.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,640,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,563,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

