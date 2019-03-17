Eventbrite (EB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Eventbrite, Inc. offers a platform which allows users to provide online event planning services, as well as publishes, promotes and sells tickets through social networks and e-mails. Eventbrite, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Eventbrite and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Eventbrite to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Eventbrite presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -15.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $40.25.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $75.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 701.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 233.2% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

