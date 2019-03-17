Eurocell (ECEL) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Eurocell (LON:ECEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

Get Eurocell alerts:

ECEL stock opened at GBX 240 ($3.14) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $240.33 million and a P/E ratio of 12.31. Eurocell has a 1-year low of GBX 206 ($2.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 268 ($3.50).

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes and recycles unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (UPVC) window, door, conservatory and roofline systems. The Company is engaged in the extrusion of UPVC window and building products to the new and replacement window market, and the sale of building materials across the United Kingdom.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.