Estabrook Capital Management Takes $104,000 Position in Cigna Corp (CI)

Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 548 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $1,498,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.28.

Cigna stock opened at $166.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $162.42 and a 52 week high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.40 per share, with a total value of $326,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Partridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total transaction of $184,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,420 shares of company stock worth $1,886,122. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

