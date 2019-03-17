EscrowCoin (ESCO) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

EscrowCoin (CURRENCY:ESCO) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, EscrowCoin has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EscrowCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EscrowCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $221.00 worth of EscrowCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EscrowCoin alerts:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007620 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000537 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EscrowCoin

EscrowCoin is a coin. EscrowCoin’s total supply is 3,328,745 coins. EscrowCoin’s official Twitter account is @EscrowCoin . The official website for EscrowCoin is escrow-coin.com . The Reddit community for EscrowCoin is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EscrowCoin Coin Trading

EscrowCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EscrowCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EscrowCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EscrowCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EscrowCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EscrowCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.