Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.28% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $24,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,011,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,465,000 after purchasing an additional 122,921 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,167,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,214,000 after purchasing an additional 196,551 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,377,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,105,000 after purchasing an additional 103,145 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,169,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,660,000 after purchasing an additional 105,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,703,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,261,000 after purchasing an additional 135,453 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $113.65 on Friday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $114.67. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.41). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 56.85%.

ELS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup set a $107.00 price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Monday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.08.

In related news, Director David J. Contis sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $694,492.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,420.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

