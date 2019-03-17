Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms recently commented on ETRN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NASDAQ ETRN opened at $20.19 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $23.47.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $384.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.