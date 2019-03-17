Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Senior Housing Properties Trust’s Q1 2019 Earnings (SNH)

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Senior Housing Properties Trust’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get Senior Housing Properties Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNH. BidaskClub raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

NASDAQ SNH opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.86. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $285.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,676,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 7,829.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,347,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after buying an additional 1,330,967 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 1,072.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,005,740 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $15,145,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,640,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after buying an additional 816,414 shares in the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.