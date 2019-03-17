Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for KEYW Holding Corp.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (KEYW)

KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:KEYW) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for KEYW in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan expects that the software maker will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for KEYW’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KEYW. ValuEngine cut KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Drexel Hamilton restated a “hold” rating on shares of KEYW in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut KEYW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded KEYW from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of KEYW in a report on Monday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Shares of NASDAQ KEYW opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.29 million, a P/E ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 1.28. KEYW has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $10.06.

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.10 million. KEYW had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KEYW during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of KEYW by 391.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of KEYW during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of KEYW during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of KEYW during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000.

About KEYW

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

