Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cara Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (CARA)

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.53). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CARA. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Laidlaw set a $30.00 price target on Cara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 price target on Cara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on Cara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.03.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.68. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Scott Terrillion sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $38,781.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $373,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,983 shares of company stock worth $2,178,154. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.