Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Shawcor Ltd’s Q1 2019 Earnings (SCL)

Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) – Cormark issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Shawcor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$354.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$336.10 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd.

SCL opened at C$21.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of C$15.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.10.

In other Shawcor news, Senior Officer Kevin Dominic Reizer sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$33,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 427 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,967.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Shawcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial. The company offers pipe coating, insulation coating, and weight coating systems, as well as custom coating and field joint application services for onshore and offshore pipelines; ultrasonic and radiographic pipeline girth weld inspection services for pipeline operators and construction contractors; manufactures and sells heat shrinkable sleeves, adhesives, and liquid coatings for pipeline joint protection applications; and designs and assembles engineered pipe logistics products and services.

