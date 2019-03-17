Equiniti Group’s (EQN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Equiniti Group to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 293 ($3.83) to GBX 242 ($3.16) in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target (down from GBX 320 ($4.18)) on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 288 ($3.76).

Shares of LON EQN opened at GBX 203.50 ($2.66) on Wednesday. Equiniti Group has a twelve month low of GBX 169 ($2.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 318.50 ($4.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 3.49 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Equiniti Group’s previous dividend of $1.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Equiniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

In other Equiniti Group news, insider Philip Yea purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £19,700 ($25,741.54).

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, company secretarial, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, trustee, and creative services, as well as guides customers through the bereavement process.

