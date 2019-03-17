Enova International Inc (ENVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENVA. TheStreet raised Enova International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Enova International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Enova International in a research note on Friday, February 1st.

Get Enova International alerts:

Shares of ENVA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.74. 630,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,810. The stock has a market cap of $828.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.13. Enova International has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.64 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Enova International will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory T. Zeeman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $609,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,070.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory T. Zeeman sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $201,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,437.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,825. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 54.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 349,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 123,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,530,000 after buying an additional 90,013 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 104,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 50,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,212,000 after buying an additional 43,274 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the third quarter worth $677,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers through existing tools and technologies.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.