Enova International Inc (ENVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENVA. TheStreet raised Enova International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Enova International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Enova International in a research note on Friday, February 1st.
Shares of ENVA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.74. 630,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,810. The stock has a market cap of $828.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.13. Enova International has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $39.00.
In other news, COO Gregory T. Zeeman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $609,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,070.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory T. Zeeman sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $201,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,437.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,825. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 54.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 349,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 123,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,530,000 after buying an additional 90,013 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 104,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 50,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,212,000 after buying an additional 43,274 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the third quarter worth $677,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers through existing tools and technologies.
