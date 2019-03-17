Eni SpA (E) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ENI by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $135,061,000 after acquiring an additional 137,037 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 157,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 92,700 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 587,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,108,000 after buying an additional 403,149 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 532.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,625 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 43,466 shares during the period. 1.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of E stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.28. 361,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,830. ENI has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21. ENI had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $22.89 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ENI will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.9357 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 5.43%. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

